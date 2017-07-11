Can a Tattoo Accentuate Your Beauty?

Is a tattoo capable of increasing your beauty by accentuating your sex appeal?

The right tattoo can accomplish such, but the wrong tattoo will most definitely have the opposite effect. For example, Rihanna got some tattoos done on her fingers some years back and then realised they were ugly. To rectify this, she had some more tattoos done on the old finger tattoos to improve them. The cover up tattoos did improve the earlier tattoos, but not by much and now she’s stuck with them.

When trying to decide on what sort of tattoo to get to highlight your looks, you need to take the following into consideration:

1. What sort of tattoo are you going to get.

Tattoo removals can be expensive, painful and can sometimes go wrong. It is for this reason that you need to be really careful in deciding what sort of tattoo will be best for your looks. Once the decision is made and the art is inked on your skin, there really isn’t much going back. So carefully consider your options; do you want a big complicated tattoo or a simple yet meaningful one? Do you want it in colors or do you want it plain? You need to have run through these questions multiple times in your head and possibly with your friends before visiting the tattoo parlour.

2. What sort of tattoo parlour are you going to visit?

According to Firme Copias, the answer to this question is a simple one. Simply visit a highly recommended tattoo parlour that specialises in the sort of tattoo you are looking to get. For example, if you are looking to get a portrait tattoo then you should only visit an artist who has a track record of doing a good job with such things. There are many instances of people looking to get a portrait of the Virgin Mary but who end up with portraits of a man in drag permanently inked on their skin. Having the wrong tattooist work on your skin can leave you with an ugly scar masquerading as a tattoo rather than a sexy tattoo.

If you carefully weigh these two issues before getting inked, you are less likely to end up with a regrettable tattoo that should be removed.

Tattoos have been a part of human culture for many years across various civilisations, and there is no reason why you can’t take advantage of this wonderful form of body art to compliment your looks. The key thing is not to go overboard with a tattoo or get one that undermines who you are. For example, in the past before lower back tattoos were called Tramp Stamps, many thought this particular sort of tattoo to be very sexy and alluring. But now, it’ll be very hard for you to convince even an inebriated lady to get such a tattoo because of all the negative attention it now draws. The right tattoo will attract the ideal crowd, but the wrong tattoo can attract the sort of attention you are better off without.

Subtle tattoos in “secret places”, or a meaningful tattoo on the side of your collarbone or under your arm are all nice choices. But something to keep in mind if your intention is seduction is, everyone likes a surprise. A huge gaudy tattoo on your neck is no surprise, but that little butterfly tattoo that’s revealed only when your clothes are gone is something he (or she if you prefer) is not going to forget in a hurry.

So if you are thinking of getting a tattoo to highlight how beautiful you really are, take your time in making your decision and be sure to make the right choice.

Author’s Bio

Yunas Chaudhry is a super-connector with AYC Web Solutions who helps businesses find their audience online through outreach, partnerships, Photography, branding and networking. He frequently writes about the latest advancements in digital marketing, digital photography, Darkroom Clicks Photography and focuses his efforts on developing customized blogger outreach plans depending on the industry and competition.