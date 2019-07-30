Anti-Wrinkle Injections for Men: A Look at the Pros and Cons

Anti-wrinkle injections are no longer just for women. More and more men feel the pressure to look younger and are turning to cosmetic injectables to achieve a youthful appearance.

Anti-wrinkle injections contain an FDA-approved neurotoxin that relaxes the muscles that are responsible for wrinkles and expression lines by blocking nerve signals. It can even be used to address problems such as excessive sweating.

When these muscles can’t contract, your skin remains smooth and is free of wrinkles for longer.

Why Men Love Anti-Wrinkle Injections

One of the main reasons why more men are choosing to receive anti-wrinkle injections at clinics such as Mancavesydney.com.au is because they want to remain competitive in a workplace with younger colleagues.

On the other end of the spectrum, men are turning to injectable treatments to improve their dating prospects or simply because they’re making major changes in their lives.

Anti-wrinkle injections help men to boost their self-esteem and regain their confidence, something that tends to start dwindling after the age of 35.

If you are considering anti-wrinkle injections, here are some of the pros and cons you should know about.

Anti-Wrinkle Injections for Men – The Pros

Achieve a Youthful Look Without Surgery. Anti-wrinkle injections are minimally invasive and only take a few minutes to administer. If you compare this to the time that’s required to complete and recover from a facelift, anti-wrinkle injections are the obvious choice for getting rid of common signs of ageing.

Enhance Your Best Features. Lines and wrinkles can completely alter some of our best features but anti-wrinkle injections can help you turn things around. By smoothing out the lines around your eyes and mouth, you can easily enhance two of your best features.

Boost Your Confidence. Nobody wants to appear older than they truly are but anti-wrinkle injections can help you regain the confidence you’ve lost over the years. Whether you want to look good for yourself or you want to feel more confident in social or professional situations, injectables such as this can give your confidence that extra boost.

Anti-Wrinkle Injections for Men – The Cons

Adverse Effects. If you’ve been researching anti-wrinkle injections, you’ve probably heard stories about the potential negative effects. What many people don’t know is that these stories are usually linked to inexperienced injectors and product that hasn’t been approved by the FDA, which speaks to the importance of choosing a reputable clinic.

Results are Not Instant. Even though the treatments are really quick, you will need to wait at least a week before you’ll start seeing the results of your treatment.

The Stigma. While there is no longer as big of a negative stigma surrounding anti-wrinkle injections, it is still alive, particularly in the male community. Botox is not going to leave you with a frozen face, not if you choose the right doctor to administer your treatments, so if it’s done right, nobody will be able to tell the difference anyway. You could easily put it down to a new skincare routine.

Are Fillers a Better Option?

While they might seem similar, fillers aren’t exactly the same as anti-wrinkle injections. Dermal fillers contain hyaluronic acid, which is used to plump up and add volume to the skin, which will smooth out lines and wrinkles. Dermal fillers are more ideal for the wrinkles that haven’t necessarily been caused by facial expressions but by the natural ageing process.

Many men choose to create a treatment plan that includes both fillers and anti-wrinkle injections but this is something you can discuss with your doctor.

Today, anti-wrinkle injections are highly accessible and affordable and you would actually be surprised by how many men you know are using this treatment to maintain a youthful appearance.