8 Habits You Should Keep to Improve Your Skin

There’s a lot to learn about skincare, especially if you’re dealing with common issues such as breakouts and dark spots. If everyone’s skin was the same, life would be a lot easier – especially when it comes to sticking to a specific routine and trying to wrap your head around the seemingly endless list of cleansers, toners, exfoliators and moisturizers out there.

That said, there are certain good habits that are universally beneficial to our skin. Sticking to these habits will help you take a huge leap towards achieving a healthy, glowing complexion. Whether you’re fighting signs of ageing or dealing with the aftermath of teenage acne, it’s never too late to adopt good skincare habits and reap the benefits.

So, without further ado, here are eight skincare habits that everyone should stick to.

Moisturize Often

Even if you have oily skin, a light lotion or serum will help keep your skin healthy and can fight certain conditions depending on the moisturizer you go for. If you have normal or dry skin, a facial oil or cream should be an essential part of your morning and evening routines.

Exfoliate Gently

Using an exfoliant with rough beads or granules may have you feeling as if you’re doing a great job at getting rid of dead skin, but overly abrasive scrubs can cause more harm than good. There’s a higher risk of causing scarring and discoloration if you use harsh exfoliators frequently.

Instead, opt for a more gentle chemical exfoliant or use glycolic pads. These alternatives will clean out your pores and get rid of dead skin cells without running the risk of causing any damage. Of course, it’s still important to be gentle whenever you use these products, and avoid exfoliating too often.

Sleep More

Research has shown that a lack of sleep contributes to signs of ageing, as well as a reduction in your skin’s ability to recover from sun damage. When you’re asleep, your skin heals. This is why it’s important to maintain a healthy sleeping routine.

In the same light, reduce stress where possible and exercise often. These all contribute to not only the look of your skin, but your overall mental and physical wellbeing. If there’s one reason for you to sleep and exercise more, make it your skin.

Incorporate Retinol in Your Routine

Retinol is a type of Vitamin A that’s found in a number of anti-ageing products. It reduces the breakdown of collagen and can improve the color and texture of your skin. While it may not feel like a necessary part of your routine when you’re younger, it’s important to start using retinol as soon as possible as the long term benefits are worth the cost.

Use Products With SPF

If your parents ever told you to go outside and spend some time in the sun to get rid of your acne, they probably didn’t know that it’s one of the last things you should do. Around 90% of signs of ageing are the result of sun exposure and the risk of skin cancer in women has risen over 800% in the past 40 years, largely due to an increase in tanning.

Sunscreen should be a daily part of your routine, even if you aren’t spending time at the beach. You could also opt for moisturizers which include SPF protection. If sunscreen makes your skin look too oily, look for a powder-based solution.

Don’t Pick

While your parents may not have been right about the sun, they sure knew what they were talking about when they told you not to pick your skin. As satisfying as it may be, popping a pimple does a lot more harm to your skin than you may think.

Not only does it cause redness and inflammation, but frequent picking can result in lifelong scarring, which is not easy to treat. You also run the risk of infecting your skin and causing epidermal inclusion cysts, which can potentially require surgical removal.

Invest in Good Products

While you don’t need to head out and pick up a $200 exfoliator made from gold flakes and moon rocks, it is important to stick to products that contain the ingredients your skin needs. A bar of soap may not put a dent in your wallet, but it probably won’t be doing your face any favors.

This also extends to investing in products that are suitable for your skin as opposed to general ones. For example, when it comes to anti-ageing skincare, Immunocorp’s Immuderm range features all the products you need to reduce dark spots, diminish lines, smoothen your lips, strengthen the skin around your eyes and promote younger looking skin.

Depending on what you want to work on, the Immuderm range has a product that’s purpose-built to satisfy your skin’s needs. You could also opt for the complete skincare system, which fights all the signs of ageing by supporting cell regeneration, replenishing moisture and giving your skin and lips an overall improvement.

Keep Things Clean

Your skin comes into contact with a number of surfaces throughout the day. Perhaps most notable are your towels and pillowcases. Be sure to clean these at least twice per week and your bedsheets at least once weekly. If you’re constantly getting breakouts in the same spot, it’s likely that a certain object is to blame.

Be mindful of what your face comes into contact with. It could be anything from your glasses to headphones to your smartphone. Clothing with high collars or hoodies, as well as jewelry could also cause irritation to your skin. Avoid allowing your dog to lick your face, too. You know where that tongue has been.

Making any significant changes or improvements in the look of your skin will take time. But by keeping up these good habits, you’ll be able to reach your goals faster and become a healthier, more confident person. Always remember to be mindful of your skin and the way you treat it. Give it attention, take care of it and for the love of God don’t forget the sunscreen.