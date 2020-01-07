7 Benefits of Botox Injections

Botox is a common anti-aging serum used to help millions of people regain their confidence and feel young again. More than 6.5 million people receive Botox in the United States each year to restore a youthful appearance.

But these injections are about more than just tightening the skin—in fact, the first use of Botox was not for wrinkles but for muscle spasms. This neurotoxin has several amazing uses and can target health, wellness, and beauty concerns including the following:

1. Removes Wrinkles

One of the most commonly discussed uses of Botox is cosmetic. Injection into the soft tissue of the skin tightens the dermis and restores it’s elasticity. When injected in the muscles under your skin, it perks them up, reducing wrinkles and fine lines.

2. Eliminates Excessive Sweating

Here’s a somewhat random use of Botox: It can actually relieve excessive sweat production. If you’ve suffered from overly sweaty armpits, palms, chest, etc., you know who you are, and you’ve been searching for a treatment that could prevent the embarrassing sweat stains that your over-the-counter antiperspirant can’t seem to kick.

Botox is commonly prescribed since one treatment can stop excessive sweat and moisture for several months. You can throw out the countless anti-perspirants you’ve tried and get an injection several times per year instead.

3. Helps Migraines

Those who live with chronic headaches and migraines can also benefit from Botox. Like prescription or over-the-counter pain relievers, Botox can’t cure your pain, but it can often relieve the intensity and frequency of headaches.

The science behind Botox’s effect on your migraines is somewhat fuzzy, but it’s believed to block sensory nerves in the head that transmit pain signals. It can also relax/freeze muscles, which works wonders for tension headaches.

4. Relieves Muscle Pain

Back pain, sports injuries, and other muscle problems make for a painful existence. Botox is the pain relief system that many people with continual muscle pain rely on to reduce spasms, relieve pain, and reduce spasticity in muscles.

5. Treats Bladder Dysfunction

Bladder dysfunction is an embarrassing problem that’s not always easy to treat. However, Botox has proven an effective treatment for several bladder dysfunction problems starting with incontinence. Botox can reduce leakage for those who suffer from an overactive bladder, women who have given birth, or men who have an enlarged prostate.

For men with an enlarged prostate, Botox can be injected right into the prostate gland. This can provide long-lasting relief from incontinence, and many men can go several years without needing another injection.

There’s also evidence that Botox injections can reduce the contraction of urinary tract infections for those who get them often.

6. Settles Twitches

A muscle twitch is uncomfortable, irritating, and hard to treat. It’s typically caused by nerve damage or an overstimulated nerve that causes the muscles to contract, sometimes violently, resulting in a twitch.

Injecting Botox into the offending muscle relaxes it. It also eliminates overstimulation of the nerves to keep the twitch from returning. If the twitch isn’t part of a lasting medical condition, it will usually resolve the issue. Otherwise, it will provide relief for several months in between injections.

7. Hides Bell’s Palsy

Bell’s palsy and other paralytic conditions are the opposite of muscle twitches. With Bell’s palsy, the muscles on one side of the face are weakened and often paralyzed, causing the muscles to droop and stiffen. Usually, it’s the result of damage to a cranial nerve. It is not considered a permanent condition, but in rare cases, it can last a lifetime. Usually, it lasts between two weeks and six months.

If you’re experiencing Bell’s palsy, Botox can be a viable solution to the problem, causing it to erase faster than might have otherwise been possible. It temporarily relaxes paralyzed facial muscles and restores normal facial symmetry. Your muscles will still be weakened or unmoving, but your face will appear symmetrical until the problem resolves itself.