4 Simple Beauty Tips for Men That Work

Just like women, men want to look handsome as well even when they reach 40. Most women would want their partners well-kept and looking handsome. A quick Google search will result in tons of information for beauty tips for women, but there are not as many beauty tips for men. Interestingly, the good looks tips for both genders are very similar and the differences come from the products that they use. Some men don’t even use moisturizers because they think they don’t need it, or some only do moisturizing but that is not enough on its own. Here are some useful beauty tips for men that do work:

Avoid the sun

As you age, you will get crepey skin, but did you know that one of the most common reasons for crepey skin is the sun? Being constantly exposed to the sun makes you age faster and you will get crepey skin earlier. Luckily, there are products out there that can help you with loose and crepey skin, such as Crepe Erase cream. The best advice would be to avoid the sun but that is not always possible so when you do get exposed to the sun, make sure that you apply sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. It is best to put the sunscreen at least 15 minutes before sun exposure so there is better absorption.

CTM Routine

Just like women, it is important for men to use the CTM (cleanse, toning, moisturising) routine. We are constantly surrounded by pollution, car exhaust, and other dirt every day so it is important to clean and moisturise your skin properly. Men also often have more oily skin than women and the oil needs to be cleaned properly to prevent the negative effects on the skin. Cleansing is crucial to clean and remove dead skin cells; a good option is to go with a cleanser that doesn’t make your skin too dry.

Get enough sleep

You may be busy or you may want to read or play some online games in the evening after work but getting enough sleep is crucial. You will get bags under your eyes if you don’t get enough sleep on a regular basis. The recommended amount of sleep to have every day is 7 to 9 hours. Studies have also shown that sleep deprivation can speed up aging and affects your memory.

Shaving cream

It is important to protect your face when you are shaving because men’s skin is more sensitive so you should use a shaving cream when shaving. You should go with shaving creams that have soothing and anti-oxidant ingredients. Try to avoid gel shaving creams since they normally have more alcohol in it which makes your skin dry.

Did you learn something new today or did you already know these tips? Maybe you can’t use all these tops straight away but at least try one or two of them. The easiest one is probably just to sleep earlier tonight. Become more handsome and get better-looking skin!