3 Secrets to Thicker, Lusher Hair

Everyone has unique hair. Curly, straight, blonde, brunette, long, short, coarse, smooth…the list of adjectives could go on and on. And while every person has unique preferences, there’s one thing we can all agree on: We want thicker hair.

The Problem With Thin Hair

Intrinsically, we all know that our worth isn’t determined by physical appearance. Yet somewhere deep down inside of us, we tie a great deal of our self-esteem to how we look. And if there’s one aspect of our look that has the ability to make or break the way we see ourselves, it’s our hair.

Studies show that 70 percent of men believe hair is an important feature of their image, while 62 percent of guys believe hair loss directly affects self-esteem. A hefty 21 percent of men with hair loss even experience occasional feelings of depression. And the same goes for women.

San Francisco-based marketing expert Rachel Rocero is a prime example. She suffers from an autoimmune disease that causes hair loss and the thinning of her hair devastated her in profound ways.

“When it started to affect the visible parts of my hair in the front, my self-esteem dipped to an all-time low,” Rocero recalls. “I never considered myself a vain person, but at that moment, I did not feel beautiful. I felt ugly. I remember sitting on the floor, with clumps of hair in hand, crying. I was losing it more quickly than I could grow it. I stopped going out with my friends. I declined being in pictures. I didn’t want to see myself.”

Unfortunately, stories like this aren’t isolated incidents. If you’re dealing with thinning hair, you aren’t alone. The question is, what do you do about it?

How to Grow Thicker Hair

We could take the time to discuss why hair and self-esteem shouldn’t be correlated, but that’s an entirely different issue. The reality is that we – men, women, everyone – put a lot of stock into our hair. So rather than discount this reality, let’s focus on some of the ways that you can obtain thicker, lusher hair. In doing so, you’ll find it easier to feel good about yourself. Here are some suggestions:

1. Improve Your Diet

Most Americans have poor diets that lack the basic vitamins and nutrients needed to promote the growth and regeneration of healthy hair. In fact, if you have a nutritional deficiency, you’ll find it impossible to maintain healthy hair over any period of time. Thankfully, deficiencies can be corrected through diet. Consider integrating more of the following into your daily food intake:

Vitamin A. Every cell in your body needs vitamin A to grow. This includes hair, which is the fastest growing tissue in the human body. Increase your intake of vitamin A by consuming carrots, sweet potatoes, pumpkins, kale, and spinach.

Vitamin C. Did you know that you can prevent free radical damage – which blocks hair growth – by increasing your daily intake of vitamin C? Try eating more strawberries, peppers, and citrus fruits.

Vitamin D. The majority of Americans are actually deficient in vitamin D, which is linked to alopecia (the technical term for hair loss). Increase your intake by spending more time outdoors and including fatty fish into your diet.

Additionally, it’s a good idea to integrate more B-vitamins, vitamin E, iron, zinc, and protein into your diet. When these levels are balanced, you’ll find yourself in a better position to grow healthy hair.

2. Use the Right Shampoo and Conditioner

The products you use to shampoo and condition your hair may be having a negative impact on the quality and condition of your hair. Stop using products with lots of chemicals and harsh ingredients. Instead, opt to shampoo less frequently and, when you do, select products that are sulfate-free. This will preserve your hair’s natural oils and limit hair loss.

3. Try LLLT

Are you familiar with a technology known as low-level light therapy (LLLT)? Scientific studies show that this technique improves cellular respiration and stimulates hair follicles, resulting in thicker and healthier hair.

Until recently, LLLT was only available through expensive procedures performed by physicians. Today, you can use laser hair caps to grow thicker hair from the privacy of your own home.

Unlock Your Full Potential

By growing thicker, lusher hair, you give yourself an opportunity to increase your self-esteem and feel good about who you are. In the process, you can improve your social life, dating life, and even your career! Don’t wait any longer. Now’s the time to do something about your hair.