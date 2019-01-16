13 Most Important Hair Dyeing Tips

Have you been in a situation when you got a completely unexpected color after dyeing your hair, despite using the same product? It turns out that the result depends on some nuances that you need to know to avoid unpleasant surprises.

1. Take the choice of the product responsibly

Frequent dyeing destroys hair structure; and the more damage to the hair shaft, the more unexpected the result can be. In order not to harm your hair, choose ammonia-free products. Although this does not guarantee absolute safety, however, you will be able to reduce the harm done by the dye.

Study the composition of the dye carefully. If it contains argania, olive or jojoba oil – feel free to buy it. You will make a long-term contribution to the health of your hair, ensuring uniform coloring.

2. The subtleties of hair coloring: it’s all about the menstrual cycle

Or rather, the lunar cycle. Never dye your hair during your period because hormonal fluctuations can affect the result of coloring. Are you surprised? In fact, this is quite logical – at this time melanin, which affects skin and hair pigmentation, can play a trick on you because of the hormones, so you may get unpredictable hair color.

However, this is not the only enemy of hair coloring – consider changes in the circulatory system, metabolism, and thermoregulation.

For the same reason, you should be careful when coloring your hair during pregnancy or if you breastfeed.

You can do it, of course, but don’t expect to get the color indicated on the package.

3. Keratin straightening does not get along with hair coloring

More precisely, it is necessary to keep them spaced at least two weeks apart. Otherwise, you will just expose your hair to a useless attack of the coloring agent, because it simply will not be able to penetrate deep into the hair. This is due to the fact that keratin fills the empty spaces of the hair shaft, turning into a protective layer that does not let in the dye.

4. Ammonia dyes for gray hair

If you have gray hair (which, by the way, should not be a reason for despair), use only ammonia dyes. Ammonia-free dyes leave gray hair faster, alas.

5. Apply the dye properly

The result also depends on it! If you dye your hair for the first time, apply the product from root to tip, moving strand by strand. Note that it is very important to start from the neck. It is here that the head has the lowest temperature, so hair is colored more slowly.

6. The subtleties of hair coloring: a brush is important!

Brush quality affects the result of hair coloring. Poor-quality stiff brushes can leave gaps that you simply won’t notice until you wash off the dye.

7. Do not use styling products before hair coloring

Otherwise, you will not let the coloring agent penetrate the hair. If you can’t live without your favorite mousse, wash it off with water without shampoo and dry your hair.

8. Do you apply hair dye on dirty or clean hair?

The so-called “strong” products should be applied to dirty hair. Natural fat grease protects hair from the negative effects of oxidizing agents. However, tinting dyes or dyeing foams should be used on clean hair, as they do not penetrate deep into the hair shaft, but envelop it.

9. Remember about the consequences of using natural dyes

If you decide to start using natural dyes, such as henna or indigo, be consistent. When you go back to the usual hair dye, you can get khaki hair instead of the expected color. Therefore, if you are disappointed with henna, you will first have to grow hair before using other products.

10. How much should you keep the dye on your hair?

No way! If you want to get a beautiful shade, it is important to adhere to the time indicated on the package. However, there is a nuance – if your hair breaks, splits or is weakened, keep the dye 5-10 minutes less. That is because damaged strands absorb the coloring composition much more intensively.

11. The subtleties of hair coloring: do not economize

How often girls use an unforgivably small amount of dye to save money! The result directly depends on this. Porous hair, regardless of its length, requires a lot of dye, because it absorbs much. How to determine the amount of the dye you need? It’s simple – the standard amount is enough for shoulder-length hair of medium thickness. If you have thick, long or porous hair, you have to buy two packs!

12. Say “no” to hot water

Don’t wash off the dye with hot water, otherwise, you might wash off most of the pigment. If you can’t bear cool water, make it warm. Wash off the dye without shampoo until the hair no longer feels slick.

13. Subtleties of hair care

An even and bright hair color depends not only on dyeing, but also the subsequent hair care. After coloring your hair, you shouldn’t apply a repairing mask immediately, as they can wash off even the most resistant dye. So wait for at least two weeks to start treating your hair. Exceptions are products made specifically for dyed hair.

