11 TOP Steps to Take Care of Your Clip in Hair Extensions

There are many good reasons why clip-in hair extensions are the most popular type of hair extensions on the market at the moment. If you want to know how to take care of clip-in hair extensions so that they last a long time, you came to the right place.

Many people believe that clip-ins have just as high a maintenance cost as the other extension types. The truth is that it is not so at all. In this article, we will show you 11 top tips to keep your extensions in top form. 11 sounds too many? Don’t be afraid they are very simple. If you follow these steps you can make sure that your clip-ins could last even a year. In case you want to learn even more about clip-ins, like styles, costs, and other practices we recommend you check out this clip-in hair extensions 101.

So, let’s see what we have got. It may surprise you, but there will be nothing additional to what one would normally do to their own hair. It also applies to the products you may or may not use. You can go with the same kind of products, provided they don’t have any nasty ingredients.

1. Always, and we mean it: “Always take off your clip-ins before washing them!”

2. Removing them is just the first step, before washing them. Detangle them as well. Use a wide-tooth comb and gently brush your hair to remove any knots

“Brush your hair a hundred times” many say, but Who has got the time for that?

So if you want to do it without brushing them use your fingers to detangle the knots. Sure, it won’t always be enough. Sometimes you will want to a comb to be 100% sure that your hair is as smooth as possible.

In case the hair is highly textured, you should just simply finger detangle them. On the other hand, if your clip-in extensions are straighter than average keeping them entirely free from knots is very important. Otherwise, any lumps would be visible very easily.

3. Don’t wash your clip-ins too often, otherwise, you may have to get a new set earlier than necessary.

Keep them clean and tangle free, but only wash them when necessary. This way they will last longer.

4. Keep heat low, always!

In the case of synthetic hair, you should avoid heat altogether. No matter what the retailer says, there are cases when the hair is heat resistant, but don’t risk it.

5. Always use sulfate-free shampoo and conditioner

Apply the shampoo first and the conditioner only afterward. It is quite easy to find natural alternatives nowadays. You can easily buy sulfate free shampoos at a fairly low cost at most of your local grocery stores. You will be surprised how great they will be for your hair, skin, and of course clip-ins.

6. Always avoid using hair products that contain alcohol, because it can dry the hair extensions

7. Use a deep conditioning mask for 5 hours (or overnight) when you are washing your hair extensions.

For better results, place your extensions inside a Ziploc bag so that the extensions can better absorb the conditioning mask.

8. Use only cold or lukewarm water.

9. Tap the wet extensions on a towel so that it can absorb the water. Please, never twist wet hair extensions!

10. Use minimal products.

Even though people use all kinds of products to take care of their hair, those products only improve the physical appearance and will not do much with the structure. It is the same with clip-in extensions. Don’t waste your money on special products when a simple care regime as listed above, will do just fine.

Not only that, but the clip-ins can become overloaded with products. As a result, they will be limp, greasy and horrible to look at. Style your hair first with the products. Only after that apply your clip-ins.

11. Store them carefully

This will be the longest description because this is step is the one that most people tend to overlook. Habits are important and you need to make sure you get these things right.

After a long day at the office or a party with your girls you just want to go sleep, right? It is quite annoying having to take off your makeup and clips before going to bed. But listen, you need to be patient and put them away carefully. It will pay off in the long run, because these habits will keep your hair and skin healthy. You may not see its importance now, but as the years pass by you will be more than grateful for this advice.

So, the point is that you need to take out your extensions every night. Always. Hair extensions can be really-really uncomfortable to sleep with and the friction can cause damage ion the hair which will shorten the lifetime of the extensions.

Okay, you can’t always do this. You are in a rush, in that case, you leave them on your dressing table. The following morning you can brush them and store them carefully in either the package they came in or you can use hangers. Then, they can be stored in the wardrobe away from all the elements that could cause harm: harsh lights, smells, dust, etc.