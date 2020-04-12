The Most Popular Aesthetic Treatments Celebrities Are Filming Themselves Having

One-half of consumers across the globe say that they look to celebrities most often to define beauty, according to the 2019 Allergan 360 Report. With celebrities having so much influence over the general public, it’s no surprise that the number of worldwide cosmetic procedures has risen in recent years. This is particularly the case now that multiple famous faces are filming themselves having these treatments. But which aesthetic procedures are celebs most likely to share with their followers?

Vaginal rejuvenation

Many women find that their vagina changes with age, as well as after childbirth. These changes can result in dryness, pain, poor sensitivity, and urinary leakage. But a simple Votiva Vaginal Rejuvenation procedure can help to fix these issues using radiofrequency technology to encourage collagen production, which then repairs the area. While this might sound like an intimate treatment that female celebs would want to keep under wraps, some are doing anything but. Rapper and TV personality Hazel-E live-streamed her vaginal rejuvenation procedure back in 2016. Simon Cowell’s former flame, Sinitta, also shared the procedure live with her fans the following year, while former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham followed their lead at the end of 2019.

Butt lift

Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce and Kim Kardashian-West are often viewed as having the best celebrity butts, and this has resulted in other celebs taking action to enhance their derrieres. One way to do this is via a butt lift, where collagen is injected into the buttocks to help increase their shape, size, and tightness. Last year, bikini model Kourtney Reppert bravely underwent the procedure in front of 200 guests at a Beverley Hills party. As if that wasn’t enough, she also live-streamed the entire procedure to her 1.5 million Instagram followers. The model stated that she underwent the procedure in such a bold way to empower moms to take control of their bodies post-child-birth.

Baby botox

Botox is a popular aesthetic treatment among celebs and non-celebs. Between 2017 and 2018, there was a 3% increase in the number of botox treatments administered, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). But baby botox is a new trend that’s emerging on the celeb circuit. The treatment is very similar to normal botox, except for a smaller amount of botulinum toxin is injected into the skin. Typically, just 10 units are administered, rather than the standard 20-25, with the aim of it being to create a more natural and less frozen look. Model and footballer’s wife, Abbey Clancy was more than happy to share her baby botox birthday treatment with her fans online last year. She clearly opted for a more upmarket treatment though, as the video shows needles plated with 24-carat gold being injected into her face.

An increasing number of celebrities are bravely filming themselves having a whole host of aesthetic treatments and sharing them with their fanbases. As celebs continue to normalize these procedures, it’s likely that the number of these treatments administered to the general public over the coming year will rise.