Female Celebrities Who Proposed to Their Men

Equality often implies that it is not the male of the species who puts the main question across – if the female wants to press the issue, she goes and does it. Whether they are impatient or resolute, these celebrities decided to take the matter into their own hands.

Zsa Zsa Gabor

According to the inimitable celebrity, she brought in all of her husbands (nine in number) by approaching and proposing herself. She started the habit at 15 when she singled out the man to be her first husband, a diplomat, and must have liked it well enough to proceed in the same vein. Later on she described it as wanting to choose her men instead of being chosen by them.

Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell and her hubby-to-be Dax Shepard felt for every loving couple who meant to marry. They had to wait until the year 2013, when same-sex marriage was legalized in California by the Supreme Court, and only then Bell opened her Twitter account to broach the all-important question.

“.@daxshepard1 will you marry me? Xo #marriageequality #loveislove,” she twitted. Dax’s reaction? “F*** yes!!!!!!!!!!!”

Queen Victoria

Queen Victoria took a decisive step in her life in 1839 when she offered her hand in marriage to Prince Albert, incidentally her cousin. Her diary carries the description of the event that took place in her own room, later memorable as one of the happiest episodes in her life.

Britney Spears

The story the pop singer recounted to Entertainment Weekly has it that she came up with a proposal on board a plane heading for New York from Ireland.

“All of a sudden I said, ‘What if you want to get married?’ And I kind of went from there to asking him if he would marry me,” Spears remembers.

Their union held good for three years, but in 2007 Spears and Kevin Federline were divorced.

Diane von Furstenberg

The famous fashion designer also preferred to broach the subject of marriage to her second husband media mogul Barry Diller herself. As Fürstenberg related in an interview with Oprah in 2014, published in O Magazine, she called Diller on his birthday and told him she was ready for marriage. He accepted instantly, in a week they got married, and are still happy together.

Elizabeth Taylor

Of the illustrious actress‘ seven husbands (and eight marriages!), one received Taylor’s proposal. It was in 1952, and the recipient was actor Michael Wilding, now known as her second partner, who was older by 20 years. They spent five years before their marriage dissolved and begot two sons.

Pink

Pink’s husband, notocross racer Cary Hart, got married to her through a pit board with the question “Will You Marry Me?” which she displayed as he was racing. When the message sank in, Hart immediately halted to accept, and half a year later they went to Costa Rica to wed.

Jennifer Hudson

This was a two-way proposal, since David Otunga, actor and Hudson’s boyfriend, first proposed to her on her birthday back in 2009. When, about half a year later, Otunga’s birthday came around, Hudson proposed back, giving him a unique five-carat engagement ring. Sadly, after nine years together, the couple separated.