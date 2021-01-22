Celebs Who Believe in Conspiracy Theories

Nowadays you can’t have a momentous event without a conspiracy theory or two attached to it. So many people go to the Internet to endorse a conspiracy theory or even unfold one of their own, celebrities not excluded. There is much yet to be said about aliens, world domination groups, what really happened on September, 11, and many other subjects.

B.o.B.

Most of us no longer believe that ancient notion that the Earth is flat, but some still do. Among the celebrities who think one could fall off the edge of the Earth, the rapper B.o.B is probably the most active exponent. Going by his tweets, he also appears to hold that there are many cloned people.

Rob Schneider

The stand-up comedian can be serious sometimes, and he is extremely serious about anti-vaccination – the subject he was very bellicose about on Twitter. In his version, it is in accordance with a totalitarian way of governing intent on depriving us of freedoms. Really Schneider is at his best when he is cracking jokes, not broaching social issues.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise is fairly well-known as an ardent exponent for Scientology and other things out-of-this-worldish, which are manifold. Some of them we will hardly be able to grasp within a short paragraph, but aliens make a subject both old and fresh. To cut it short, Cruise is a believer. When in 1995 he was interviewed in connection with the promotion of „War of the Worlds“ he was asked about the existence of creatures on other planets. His reply came pat:

„Yes, of course. Are you really so arrogant as to believe we are alone in this universe?“

Alec Baldwin

Jeffrey Epstein’s nefarious life and death gave rise to a lot of theories, some of them capturing the attention of Alec Baldwin. The actor was vocal on social media about his opinions and rejection of the official version. His analysis of the Epstein case expanded to involve Donald Trump and Russians as active participants.

Kanye West

The rapper is often ready with his opinions, one of them purporting that AIDS was fabricated by the government with a view of killing off gay people and black Americans.

Demi Lovato

Aliens is a big thing with the singer-cum-actress. According to her, they are already around; therefore, nothing could be more natural than regular UFO sightings which she shares with her online followers. Alien contact is an everyday occurrence!

Marion Cotillard

The September 11 tragedy has often been considered to be staged by the U.S. government, and the actress really put her heart in the belief. She went on to draw comparison between the twin towers and a Spanish building that burned down. No wonder she got lambasted for her allegations.

9/11 is believed to have been governmentally conducted by many in Hollywood – enough to set up an organization entitled Actors and Artists for 9/11 Truth. It issued a petition that was signed by personalities we all know well, to name but a few:

• Woody Harrelson

• Rosie O’Donnell

• Charlie Sheen

Steven Seagal

There were enough mass shootings to warrant a couple of conspiracy theories one of which belongs to this aikido professional. He holds they are government-engineered to enable the authorities dispose of guns and freedoms.

Kylie Jenner

Go to Jenner and see if you know all the conspiracy theories there are: the reality star is in on all of them. She is frequently on social media willing to discuss them with followers, full of ideas about everything encompassing weather control, honeybees dying, and whatnot.

Bruce Willis

JFK’s assassination held many questions, not all of which have been answered. Alternative theories abound. Willis is of those who believe the truth is still hidden. The actor has it that the culprits responsible for the fatal shots are retaining their power yet.

Oliver Stone

Agreeing with him is Oliver Stone, the famous producer known for his political views. Said Stone: “I’m amazed there is any single adult left in the USA who would not think that Lee Harvey Oswald was the one and only assassin.”

Kevin Costner

Costner shares: “There were a lot of people with no love lost for Kennedy — the CIA, the mob. I believe there was a conspiracy … We’ve lived with the myth of the Warren Commission (which concluded Oswald was a lone assassin) for a long time.”

Whoopie Goldberg

The 1978 thriller Capricorn One posed questions about the moon landing that the famous actress found too baffling. Since then she raised them at many an interview, inquiring about the flag rippling on the footage or other points debated in the movie.