Beauty Rituals of the Royals

The first lady of a state should be impeccable in everything. Of course, this rule applies to appearance as well. Many blue-blood women spend fabulous sums on beauticians to maintain youthfulness. Geniusbeauty.com reveals the beauty secrets of the royals. The details can be found in our article!

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge is simply obliged to take care of her beauty because Kate Middleton is the first lady of England. The Duchess can trust her precious face to no one but beautician Deborah Mitchell. One of her favorite ways to maintain youth is masks with bee venom, whose action resembles that of Botox. To maintain a healthy and flourishing complexion, the duchess resorts to glycolic peeling.

Contrary to the popular belief, a member of the royal family does not have much time for visiting a specialist at least once a week, which means home care is getting more important. In order to maintain the health and beauty of her face, the Duchess uses cosmetics, developed by a personal cosmetologist.

Meghan Markle

In terms of skincare, the Duchess of Sussex trusts her star cosmetologist Nichola Joss, the developer of a unique technique of intraoral facial massage. It is not surprising that Meghan often resorts to this method to maintain youth and beauty. The purpose of intraoral massage is to massage the main facial muscles for their relaxation and reduction of hypertonia. The most interesting thing is that the beautician massages the muscles through the mouth to work with inaccessible areas.

During pregnancy, Meghan Markle cannot attend many cosmetic procedures, so it is not surprising that home care takes a special place in her beauty ritual. Meghan sticks to a two-stage cleansing: first, she removes makeup from the face and then restores the ph-balance with a tonic. Meghan loves to use products with acids to maintain a healthy and radiant complexion.

Queen Letizia

The secret of Queen Letizia’s beauty is the right diet. The Spanish beauty sticks to the opinion that some foods cause micro-inflammation and aggravate the aging process, for example, sugar, red meat, sweets, and alcohol. In combination with the correct diet, one of her favorite means – bio-tulin – copes with some age-related changes perfectly well. The crowned person prefers not to share any information about her cosmetic procedures.

Yet, it is known that Letizia has long preferred to solve cosmetic problems radically, resorting to a plastic surgeon rather than relying on cosmetology. The queen has undergone rhinoplasty and correction of the area around her eyes. Rumor has it that there was also a surgery to correct the jaw.

Princess Charlene of Monaco

Another crowned fan of plastic surgery is Princess Charlene of Monaco. We have to admit that Charlene looks great at her age of 40 years, including her smooth skin, distinct features and a lack of wrinkles. However, Charlene had a rhinoplasty, changed the shape of the jaw and resorted to injection cosmetology to correct the shape of her lips. There is no doubt about it – you just have to compare the photos before and after. Beauty injections help her maintain her beauty.

Queen Rania

Queen Rania of Jordan is 48 years old, but she looks like a girl. Rania pays special attention to caring for her body – she practices yoga and Pilates to keep fit and monitors the level of gluten consumed.

However, cosmetologists doubt that it is possible to maintain such a skin condition only by training and dieting, which means that Her Majesty does not reveal the truth about some beauty manipulations. Most likely, Rania has resorted to the help of plastic surgeons and underwent a face lifting procedure.