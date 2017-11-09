5 Famous People Who Spend Their Free Time Gambling

You may pride yourself on your cool demeanor and impeccable poker face at the casino, but would you keep the same chill attitude if you were across the table from your favorite silver screen stars? This situation isn’t as implausible as it may seem. With their abundance of disposable income and tendency toward risk-taking, many major celebrities love to spend their free time gambling. Here are a few famous names who like to frequent gaming tables.

Pamela Anderson

Pamela Anderson’s love affair with gambling is as steamy as you’d expect. She shared one of her tales at the tables on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show” saying that she paid off a poker debt of around $250 grand with some smooching. She’s also known for a love of the simpler things. Pamela can happily settle into the hypnotic spin of the slot machines when she’s not trying her hand at poker.

Matt Damon

Image via Flickr by Siebbi

Matt Damon has played a key role in several movies that center around gambling. He had a major role as a high stakes poker player in the 1998 film “Rounders,” which he purportedly prepared for with $25,000 in poker bets. He was also a key character in the casino-centered heist films “Ocean’s 11,” “Ocean’s 12,” and “Ocean’s 13.” Damon is said to play Texas Hold’em in private games with other stars including Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, and Ben Affleck.

Pete Rose

Pete Rose is best known for his baseball achievements, achieving a record number of hits and playing in the MLB All-Star Game 17 times. However, stepping up to the plate isn’t the only way he likes to enjoy the game. Rose is also known as an avid gambler, placing bets on baseball games. He caused quite a scandal when his activities were uncovered gambling on games while employed by the Reds. Though gambling is a pastime popular through the ages, it didn’t reflect well on this star’s career.

Charlie Sheen

Well-known for indulging his vices, Charlie Sheen held a passion for gambling that had him shelling out $200,000 a week according to ex-wife Denise Richards. Sheen enjoyed gambling on sports as well as playing poker. The playboy has reportedly given up on the pastime.

Ben Affleck

When Ben Affleck hits the poker and blackjack tables, he makes a big impression. The star reportedly won $800,000 in one night, wagering $60,000 on blackjack. At the end of the evening, he tipped the casino staff $150,000. In 2004, he won the California State Poker Championship. Affleck, like all gamblers, doesn’t always come out ahead. On another night, he lost $400,000 on one poker hand. This star certainly knows how to go big when he’s gambling.

From slots to poker tables, celebrities are drawn to all the beguiling elements of the casino atmosphere. With their deep pockets, they’re plenty of fun to watch, though you may not have the cash to pony up for a game with them. If you’re frequenting big casinos, it’s worth keeping your eyes open. You never know who you might spot.