Travel News: Amazing Non-Touristy Places to Visit in Singapore

Even small kids will tell you that they would like to visit the Marina Bay or the Universal Studio’s theme park when they go to Singapore. However, the popular tourist attractions on Singapore Island will already be visited after a few days of sightseeing. After successful use of One Visa apply EP in Singapore, many people want to spend their first week or two visiting different places here. The list below will help in knowing the non-touristy places you can visit while in Singapore.

Visiting Istana

Probably this is the first time you are hearing about this location. It is a non-touristy location yet a very interesting site with a rich history. The over 100 acres of land was the home of a colonial governor from the colonial regime. Today, the land still remains royal as it holds the government residence and the president’s office. The unfortunate thing is that access to the public is limited to a few times in a year. If you are lucky, then you can visit it.

Pulau Ubin

This Island hosts a traditional village, which you might not see anywhere else in Singapore. However, one of the reasons why tourists avoid the trip is because it takes a whole day. If you are adventurous and keen about learning the Singaporean culture, then this is the place to visit. The serenity also gives a better chance to relax away from the commotion of the city.

Pinnacle@Duxton

Enjoying the view of the city is possible from different rooftops in Singapore. However, Marina Bay rooftops and other popular tourist joints are usually crowded and not the place for people who need a quiet time. However, Pinnacle@Duxton is the place that will give you a chance to see the Port and the city while enjoying the serenity it gives.

Little Guilin

It is not known by many tourists and rarely gets enough visits. However, it is a great natural environment full of granite rock formations to visit. Perhaps you know the great Chinas’ Guilin rocky formations, and this is what you should expect here. The Little Guilin can be found through the Butik Batok town park.

Traditional Singapore Breakfast

It is no wonder that most visitors and expats in Singapore have never tried the traditional breakfast. It has a great significance and symbolizes the colonial influence on the development of Singaporean meals. As much as it is the traditional breakfast in Singapore, this is what the colonial Britsh soldiers used to eat. The main part is light coffee, soft eggs, and toast. It is still popular to this date among the Singaporeans.

G-Max Reverse Bungee

Perhaps, it is because of how it looks or something else that the site rarely gets any visitors all throughout the year. What is surprising is the fact that it is found in an area with great nightlife. However, this interesting site has a rare activity. People get inside a sphere and are thrown up and then come falling down. If it is too scary, some people prefer to watch others and get entertained.

With these non-touristy activities, you can rest assured that you will enjoy your visit or life in Singapore henceforth.