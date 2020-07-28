Resort Wear for Women Can Be Worn at Any of These Destinations

Do you have resort wear at home that’s left unworn this year? A beautiful beach tunic or a new hot bikini? That’s sad for any fashionista! No surprise you didn’t have the chance to wear them with all the travel restrictions worldwide. Luckily, the situation is changing.

Where will you be looking to go on holiday once the current climate restrictions have been eased? We are sure this is at the forefront of most people’s minds recently and some have even drawn up a list of different destinations to go to once they get the green light.

However, some others are too busy working and trying to cope with family matters to even think of sitting down to decide what’s the next destination of choice. This article is for you! We have compiled a list of 5 unique, yet famous places that you would want to take yourself or your family, to get away from the big city life and relax with some peace of mind.

If your preference is clear blue waters, white sand, and starfish, we’ve got you covered. You may just end up learning a thing or two such as diving, snorkeling, or coral reef exploring. More similar places can found on this website here. Look no further, and let’s dive in (excuse the pun!).

Top 5 Popular Resort Destinations with Resorts

1. Montenegro

There are very few holiday destinations that compare to this famous Balkan country with its rugged landscapes and medieval villages. But as soon as you hit the coastal region everything in life is forgotten. If you’re looking for everything in one place without the hassle of driving around of taking a boat, staying in this location will do that just for you.

The coastal town of Budva is the popular choice for tourists to choose luxurious yet affordable accommodation surrounded by the Adriatic coast with its long sandy beaches, canyons, and mountains, where else would anyone go? It has an exquisite resort not on the main island but rather situated on a separate one, with its private sandy beach. It sure sounds appealing.

2. The Cook Islands

New Zealand has been famed for its amazing destinations and remote islands that offer any visitor whatever they want. It has been rated one of the best places to go to for holiday not just because of the obvious aspect that it is beautiful, but also because its resorts and hotels have an exceptional reputation of being of the best quality.

3. The Bahamas

Who could say no to this popular place with its crystal-clear water, white sandy beaches, and lush coral and underwater life that thrives in its islands all year round? The Caribbean is home to mixed cultures and nationalities that are filled with welcoming residents, accommodations, and one of the best services and food around.

There is an array of things to check out and explore in this gorgeous and lush natural place.

4. The Great Barrier Reef, Australia

Something a little out of the norm would be this option for reef swimmers, scuba diving and snorkeling enthusiasts. The great barrier reef has always been the center of attraction when it comes to one of the world’s richest coral reefs.

If you’re into diving or want to learn how to do so, this would be the best place to do it. Not to mention you can still sit on the beach and sip a cocktail after. The reef itself is comprised of a few other smaller islands that are appealing and have various resorts on them too.

Hayman Island, for instance, is one of the most luxurious ones and the closest to the reef as well. There are restaurants, bars, and open spaces for volleyball if that’s your thing. Nothing beats an island experience.

5. Phuket, Thailand

Also, another very famous first-choice destination is Thailand. Hundreds of different islands in this region offer from, warm seas, to mouth-watering cuisine, exceptional service in some of the 4 to 5-star resorts, and even when you pack your ethical brand of resort wear, in your suitcase with you, you will be pleasantly surprised to know that this place has also in its recent years implemented several ethical and sustainable farming practices that cover the expanse of the island.

Some of its agricultural produce comprises of the staple rice as one of the main crops, however, you will find coconuts, coffee, sustainable palm oil extraction all within miles of the warm climate.