Exploring Excursions – Best Locations For A Family Adventure

Family adventures are where the memories are sown for your little ones. Every adult can recall their childhood family holidays to the beach, bush or metropolitan destinations. The trick is understanding where the best locations lie, and what they can offer the whole family. If an Australian adventure is high on the list for your family this holidays, here’s where you may find yourself.

Great Ocean Road, Victoria

No one needs to be sold on the beauty and benefits of the Great Ocean Road, but it’s not visited by nearly enough families each year. The beauty of this iconic destination is that you can take it by road, camping, or simply do a day trip as your tykes spend hours on their kids’ bikes, winding down the many trails. The Great Ocean Road has several family parks scattered along the large stretch, each beautifully unique in their own right. The Anglesea Family Caravan Park is a national favourite, as are the BIG4 parks in Wye River and Apollo Bay.

The Blue Mountains, New South Wales

The beauty of a family adventure to the Blue Mountains is there are so many accommodation options to suit families of all sizes and ages. Camping may not be the right arrangement for babies or toddlers, and so cabins or B&Bs might be a better option. There are no wrong answers when it comes to this gorgeous landmark. There are some bushwalking paths that are a must-see for visitors to the mountains, with shorter and easier trails perfect for your family to conquer.

You can also find some waterfalls and eucalyptus forests if you are willing to explore, which will not soon be forgotten by your kids. There are also many activities for adults in case you can steal away, with some of these coveted galleries and restaurants winning national awards.

Gold Coast, Queensland

Adventure is always assured when there is a trip to the Sunshine State on the cards. The warm weather and unbeatable beaches will have you daydreaming about what it would be like to stay there forever. The Gold Coast is so popular that you will actually need to time your break well to avoid those huge annual events like the Indie500, Schoolies, and a range of music festivals.

Remember that the Gold Coast has many pockets, so if Surfers Paradise isn’t quite your cup of tea – there are many beaches and areas to make your headquarters. The Gold Coast is also home to Wet ‘N Wild, Dream World and Warner Bros. Movie World – the best theme parks in the country… and the best chance you have of wearing out your children.

Darwin, Northern Territory

Darwin doesn’t get enough credit. It’s the perfect backdrop for your family adventure, purely for the range of activities you can experience in such a short amount of time and distance traveled. Your children will always remember that holiday where they got to see some real-life crocodiles, up close on a boat. It’s also a warm climate city, which means you can get a hotel with a pool or hit the beach to keep cool. If your family is an army of adventurers, then chances are you won’t miss out on a trip to Kakadu National Park. One of the countries most stunning assets, Kakadu can be experienced on a camping trip, day visit or even by helicopter.

Family holidays are great for every member of the family. As parents, we want to relax, but there’s nothing better than seeing the excitement in the eyes of your children. Find an adventure that will afford you both, and hit the road.