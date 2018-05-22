7 Hikes for Fitness Lovers in Spain

One useful aspect of holidays is that you get to walk a lot. Thus, it is a dual advantage of enjoying a vacation and keeping fit with all that walking. For those looking for a holiday-cum- fitness experience can look for special hiking trips on their vacation. Moreover, if you are planning to go to Spain, you can be sure of enjoying great hikes for fitness. Regardless of where you are, you can be sure of getting some fantastic options for Spanish villas for rent. You will never be far away from nature and can head towards the mountains. You can build trip itineraries and even use apps that can help you connect with fellow travelers and locals for hiking. There is a lot more to Spain than just taking a siesta or eating tapas or enjoying football, flamenco, or late night clubbing.

Picos de Europa

Picos de Europa means the ‘peaks of Europe.’ It is located towards the northern coast of Spain and forms of the Cantabrian Mountains. Enjoy a 6-day hike through the stunning Picos de Europa, and you will simply love the adventure and the experience. You will come across Spanish agricultural villages and lush valleys. There moderate hikes in-between the challenging trekking days. Both weather and the landscape can be changed drastically.

Crossing Catalonia

This is a perfect walk that will take you across different geographic types. The entire hike will take about a week-long and starts at the Garrotxa Volcanic Zone. You will come across extinct volcanic thrust up from deep beech forests. You will first pass through the town of Banyoles, and here you can spend some time near the lovely lake. Later, you will head for Girona, the historic town where you can enjoy sightseeing. A long 15-mile leg will take you down to the Cost Brav. However, it is an incredible experience to reach the sparkling coastal stretch in the final leg where you will come across fishing villages and remote coves and beaches. This is a comfortable hike with decent paths and without any significant climbs.

The Camino de Santiago

The Camino de Santiago is one of the most well-known hikes not just in Spain but across the world. It is also one of the great pilgrimages of the Christian tradition and can start from any of the cities in Europe. The aim is to reach the shrine of the apostle St. James in Santiago de Compostela walk. It is not just a hike but a journey of self-discovery. You make friends for life and find forgiveness as you become aware of your issues. The French Way is one of the most popular paths of the Camino and starts from St. Jean Pied de Port. The whole hike will take about a month and is sure to impart both a physical challenge as well as a spiritual experience.

Nordic walking

The purpose behind Nordic walking through the Lloret Nordic Walking Centre is to raise awareness of Nordic among the population and emphasize its health benefits. The hike allows one to discover the pleasant experience of walking in a natural setting. The outdoor activity enables hikers to discover the coastal paths of the Costa Brava and attracts enthusiasts from all over Europe. Nordic walking is fast becoming popular in Spain as it combines nature and sport. It boosts up cardiovascular and muscle system and improves coordination and mobility. On the way, there are a series of exercises for the hikers depending on their fitness level.

The Cami dels Bons Homes

Another famous hike is “The Cami dels Bons Homes” or the Path of the Good Men. The hike takes you on the same route that was by the Cathars as they fled the Inquisition in the 13th century. It starts from Southern France and goes through the Pyrenees Mountains and alter ends in Berga, Catalonia. The complete hike will take you about a week and is suitable for the experienced hikers. On the way, one gets to see beautiful scenic views of mysterious forests, idyllic meadows, stunning valleys and ancient ruins. If you want, just carry your inflatable tents and be ready for an amazing overnight camp in the bush. Every single day of the trek is filled with something new and enjoyable experience. It is indeed a challenging hike.

Via Ferrada de la Cala del Moli

You will simply love this hike that will take you on the cliffs above the Mediterranean Sea in. The Via Ferrada de la Cala del Moli hike is more like a climb. The safety cables keep the climbing route safe and protected, especially for the novice climbers. Albert Girones, an outdoor activist, and a local guide is behind the development of the hike. The path will take you on to a wooden plank bridge over the clear water, and there are two more cable bridges over the water. You will come very close to seagull nests. The hike can be a little challenging for beginners, but it is indeed worth it.

Cami de Rodes

Cap de Creus peninsula lies in northeastern Catalunya and offers the best views of the gorgeous Cap de Creus. Sant Pere de Rodes can be reached by car or bus, but the best way is to hike to it. Several trails lead up to the monastery. However, you need to walk a bit more to reach the ancient fortress that lies between rocky terrain and the rugged Mediterranean. This is a hike every nature lover must to while in Spain. Enjoy 360-degree panoramic views of the snowy peaks of the Pyrenees Mountains, and one can gaze endlessly at the blue colors of Mediterranean sea.

Experienced climbers should be able to do it in about 2 hours. If it’s too much, there is an escape route about halfway through. You’ll need a climbing harness to clip into the safety line. And don’t make the same mistake I did in wearing big, cushioned running shoes for this one. You’ll want climbing shoes or fairly thin-soled athletic shoes so that you can feel the rock or the man-made foothold under your foot. A helmet and gloves are recommended, as the rock is rough and can tumble from above, and the hand-holds ca