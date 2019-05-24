5 Wonderful Gardens in the UK that you need to Visit

Gardens are a very important part of the UK landscape. Everywhere you look, you’ll find gardens of all sizes. However, some gardens are simply more impressive than others. These are the top 5 gardens in the UK that you must make a point to visit.

lford Manor

The 2.5-acre gardens at Iford Manor in Wiltshire are truly breathtaking. Following an Italian design, you’ll find an array of colourful blooms and apple orchards. The gardens are intertwined with beautiful architecture, including colonnades, steps, and pools.

These awe-inspiring gardens are situated outside a Tudor/Georgian house that once belonged to Harold Peto, a designer who loved Italian style. All the statues, urns, and other artworks were part of his extensive collection. Peto resided here from 1899-1933, and after his passing, the gardens remained privately owned. Today, the gardens are cared for by the Cartwright-Hignett family. The gardens were even awarded the HHA/ Christies Garden of the Year award back in 1988. Visitors come from all over to admire its beauty.

Sculpture by the Lakes

Located in the Dorset countryside, Sculpture by the Lakes features 26 acres of beautiful gardens. Here, you’ll see over 3,500 different species of shrubs, trees, herbs, bulbs, and grasses. Throughout the garden, you’ll find sculptures by Simon Gudgeon, which are perfectly nestled between these gorgeous plants.

Unlike other gardens in the UK, this one is completely cultivated by the owner. Gudgeon continues to add new sculptures and artworks to the garden regularly. He is considered one of the top bronze sculptors and averages about 20 new pieces each year. The gardens first opened to the public back in 2011 after a major landscaping renovation. This one-of-a-kind sculpture garden is admired by art enthusiasts and botanists from all over.

The Home of Charles Darwin

The next time you’re passing through Kent, you’ll want to visit the gardens at The Home of Charles Darwin. These gardens were once Darwin’s outdoor laboratory. During your stroll, you’ll encounter many types of carnivorous plants and a variety of orchids—all which inspired many of Darwin’s thoughts and theories. It is said that he spent many hours observing his gardens throughout his time at the manor.

Darwin’s garden is full of the unexpected, including the famous mulberry tree. Visitors enjoy watching the tree come into colour over a six-week period each spring. The tree is original to the house and continues to thrive each year. A large sundial is also found in the gardens, nestled between the flower beds and veranda. Darwin would set his own clocks according to the sundial.

Bodnant Gardens

Situated in Colwyn Bay, the Bodnant Gardens are home to a large collection of national plants. The gardens were first designed over 150 years ago, with many plants being brought in from afar. Several walking paths make it easy to enjoy the sights of the gardens and woodlands. Stop by the Bodnant Garden Centre to purchase plant varieties that are only found at the estate.

The gardens were originally founded by Henry Pochin, who was a well-known chemist. When he officially retired, Pochin began building the gardens. It was his vision to display plant and flower specimens from around the world. Since then, the gardens have become home to countless birds, insects, and wildlife. With so many different plants on display, it’s no wonder this space has become a sanctuary for many threatened species, including water voles and cuckoos.

Chelsea Physic Garden

The oldest botanical garden in London is at the Chelsea Physic Garden. It was first founded in 1673, where it served as an apothecary to study different types of medicinal plants. Since then, the garden has become a popular destination for those who are looking to escape the city and enjoy peace and serenity.

This highly praised garden is home to the largest olive tree in the UK, which once produced over 7lbs of olives in one season. What really makes Chelsea Physic Garden unique is its micro-climate. The garden remains warm throughout the year. This makes it the perfect place to grow rare plants, such as many types of tropical and sub-tropical species that are hard to find in the UK. It’s also home to many endangered plants and wildlife.

This article is from Price Your Job, the top place to find tradesmen for your Spring gardening this year.