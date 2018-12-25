Why It’s So Important to Have Good Activewear

Everyone has that standby workout shirt for when you’re really giving it your all at the gym. It’s probably a little on the frumpy side with a fading logo from your alma mater across the chest. These days, however, activewear is more stylish than ever and you have probably seen some pretty fashionable activewear options out there.

Activewear You Can Customize

You can stop by R&P Prints and you’ll find excellent activewear brands like New Balance, Nike, and Oakley all available for customization. For employers looking to give their staff comfortable and functional uniform options, activewear is an excellent option especially if it fits your business (say, a golf course or gym).

People don activewear for all sorts of everyday occasions now, it’s not just a clothing style for the gym. And why not? If you have the option to wear comfortable, breathable clothing with a stylish edge to work or while doing your groceries, it would be silly to pass up that opportunity. When looking to make custom clothing for your team or organization, it’s important to have reliable, performance-based activewear that suits its purpose. Here’s why you need good activewear and what to look for when shopping around.

Why Do You Need Good Activewear?

Your activewear is going to take a beating, so to speak. You’ll be using the garments during physical activity and you’ll be washing them over and over again. Good, reliable activewear needs to be able to withstand the sweat, movement, and washes that it will endure. You don’t want to be buying new clothes every few months, and especially for customized clothing that you plan on wearing for your team’s games and practices, for instance, you definitely don’t have time to replace faulty garments.

Good Fit

For different body types, shapes, and activities, there’s an activewear option that fits the bill. With features like breathability and moisture wicking that define these garments, it’s important to have the right fit to actually make the most of your activewear. This also comes into play when it comes to avoiding injuries — for instance, if you go on a long bike ride in loose sweatpants instead of trim track pants or yoga pants, you’re likely to get your pants caught in the chain and you’ll surely have an accident.

Just like having the right fitting sneaker is important for running, having clothes that properly fit your body’s shape and the activity you’ll be doing is essential for your comfort and athletic success.

It Feels Good!

So maybe working out isn’t your absolute favourite thing to do, or maybe you need a little bit of extra motivation to get out to your running group that still goes out during the colder winter months. Looking your best is a great motivator for working out. Having clothes that do what they’re supposed to do will even improve the quality of your workouts by helping with breathability and comfort so you aren’t overheating or adjusting your clothes every few seconds. Good activewear matters, and getting customized activewear to unite your team or coworkers can have a huge impact on happiness and morale.