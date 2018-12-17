Most Recommended Crossfit Shoes for Women for 2019

Crossfit is a form of calisthenics workout, where the weight of the person’s own body is used to increase physical fitness. This usually takes the form of slightly modified pull-ups, chin-ups, and other bodyweight exercises meant to activate all of the muscles of the body and increase fitness in a way that’s more conducive to functional strength as opposed to the kind of strength derived from fitness machines where the range of motion is quite limited and far from how human beings actually use their muscles.

This means that crossfit requires a lot of exertion of the body, so improper equipment can lead to strains, muscle tears, or even much more serious injuries. If the equipment used is primarily the human body, what equipment am I speaking of? Clothing, to be precise. Improper clothing will lead to impaired performance among other issues. The shoes used in crossfit are one of the most important pieces of the crossfit wardrobe, as shoes improperly designed to absorb the force from repeatedly jumping off and onto the ground will strain muscles all the way up to your back, with your ankles taking the brunt of the force.

For that reason, we’ve compiled a list of the best shoes a female crossfitter can buy to get the most out of their workout:

Reebok Crossfit Nano 5.0

The shoe manufacturer Reebok has dove head-first into the crossfit world and has been making shoes explicitly for this kind of physical activity for some time now. The Nano 5.0 shines in how breathable it is, the wide array of colors, and how well it serves the average crossfitter. It is lightweight and extremely flexible, a perfect fit for those who tend to bend their feet a lot during a typical crossfit session who’d like a shoe that can keep up with them.

Reebok Crossfit Nano 8.0

Another standout in Reebok’s crossfit line is the Nano 8.0. While it is as breathable as most others in the line, it has some significant differences. The Nano 8.0 is noteworthy for its supreme durability and functionality as an all around crossfit champion.

Nike Women’s Metcon 2 Crossfit Training Shoe

Naturally the fitness behemoth Nike would eventually begin making shoes to suit those interested in crossfit, and the Metcon 2 is a shining example of beauty and perfection in this list of the top women’s crossfit shoes. Where the Metcon 2 shines brightest is in the inclusion of what’s referred to as Flywire technology in the mid-shoe, allowing the user to shrug off any fears of instability during a workout. The Flywire is proprietary to Nike and is not found in the shoes from any other brand.

In Conclusion

You need to take care of your body while working out if you expect to get more than you put in as far as the gym is concerned. Improper footwear is one of the leading causes of workout related injuries and crossfit is extremely involved with regards to feet. Without the right cushioning, flexibility, durability, and of course comfort, you’ll end up walking out of the gym in worse shape than you walked in.