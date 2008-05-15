How to Make Your Breasts Beautiful with Exercises

As centuries pass by, the standards of a beautiful bosom have changed a number of times, today a perfect bust is considered the one with a shape that remains the same no matter what movements your body performs. Hence, a beautiful bosom is considered the one with high breasts, regardless of their size; the main point of a beautiful bust is its tone. The perfect workout for improving the tone and appearance of your breasts is swimming, the second alternative, in case there is no way to practice this sport, is to see a fitness trainer or do some simple but effective exercises, which will help you strengthen the pectoral muscles by yourself.
Exercise 1 for Beautiful Breasts. Pressure
Applying pressure is the simplest exercise for your bust. Stand tall facing the wall, lean against it with your hands. Press against the wall as hard as you can, as if you want to move it, keep on pushing for 10 seconds. Relax, shake your hands. Do a set of 10 repetitions.
Exercise 2 for Beautiful Breasts. Elbows Touch
Stand tall, bend your hands slightly in the elbows, keep your hands on your hips. Try to touch your elbows one to the other behind your back, do not do it in jerks, but rather do it slowly, stretching the muscles for 10-15 seconds. Repeat 8 times.
Exercise 3 for Beautiful Breasts. Palms Pressing
The next exercise for beautiful breasts is as follows: join your palms in front of the chest and press them hard against each other for 3-5 seconds. Repeat 8-10 times.
Exercise 4 for Beautiful Breasts. “Dry” Breast-Stroke
If you can not go to a swimming pool, do this effective exercise to improve the tone of your breast. Stand tall, nestle up to the wall, squeeze the pectoral muscles and make movements, as if you are breast-stroke swimming. Do a hundred slow strokes, keep your pectoral muscles tense all the time.
Finishing Exercises for Beautiful Breasts with Posture Exercise
The best way to finish this set of exercises for your bust is to do an exercise which targets your posture. Pick up a heavy book, put it on your head and walk around the house for a few minutes like that, trying to keep it as a crown. This will help you relax the muscles effectively and give them the necessary working tone. If you can not walk like that, at least try standing with the book on your head. You can hold on to a chair or the wall, but do not lean against the wall.
These are the amazing tips for perfect shape breasts but alot of time i tried tight bra to not loose the shape but all of the time i got pain wearing those tight bra. These exercise will definitely going to work to make beautiful breast shape as i already tried some of the exercise and now i will definitely going to implement all of these exercises.