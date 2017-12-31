Forget the Gym: TRX HOME Suspension Trainer

Gyms are in the past. A busy modern man has too little free time to spend it on the way to the gym. However, this does not mean that you should neglect your appearance. A group of enthusiastic engineers came up with an effective simulator that fits in your pocket and allows you to tone any muscles in your body.

Even children know that regular exercises allow you to keep your body in good shape, to fight excess weight, and to improve your mood! Unfortunately, being professionally involved in fitness is not that simple, especially in modern realities. Of course, in most urban districts there are special areas for sports, there are numerous gyms and sports halls. All of this takes away our money and (most importantly) time – precious time, which is spent on plain walking. Some people are too busy, and having some training inventory at home is not a good idea because it takes a lot of space.

So what can be the way out of this situation? The answer is TRX HOME Suspension Trainer. A small, convenient and functional set that will allow you to workout at any place where there is an area of ​​2×2 meters. It can be your own room, a place in the park or in a working office.

TRX Training – Suspension Trainer Basic Kit + Door Anchor, Complete Full Body Workouts Kit for Home and on the Road

The TRX HOME Suspension Trainer was created by a group of enthusiasts, including retired military men, who faced with the problem that they did not always have the necessary exercise equipment while in service. That’s why they came up with a universal tool, represented by a couple of ropes with loops, which substituted almost the entire gym.

The novelty allows you to choose effective exercises for a variety of muscle groups. Quite intensive exercises will help not only lose extra pounds, but also keep your body in a proper, eye-pleasing shape. But the most important thing is that TRX HOME Suspension Trainer means health, which fits in your pocket.