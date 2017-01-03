Our Favorite Max Trainer Reviews for 2017

Do you want to know that what you’re getting is a good investment? The only way to do that is to find out what the different reviews say. Buying something without researching it is always a bad idea because then you’re basically gambling with your money.

This machine is a mix of an elliptical and a stair stepper, and a typical stationary bicycle. People that have used this machine say that it is much like trying to run up a hill that’s very steep. When you use this machine, it will give you quite the workout and it looks very much like high-quality equipment. Much like what you’d find in a gym, you can put this in a garage or workout room and it will fit right in. Burning calories, gaining more endurance, and building your stamina are just some of the ways this machine can assist you.

This device is the next evolution of these machines in what is known as the Nautilus lineup. With this machine, you get benefits that come with intense and long workouts in a fraction of the time. It is recommended to use it about 15 minutes a day and that’s all it should take to get the most out of it. The goal of the makers was to make something that helps you reach your goals without you having to think too much about it or use a bunch of different machines in your home.

The Bowflex MAX Trainer works out your lower and upper body. The MAX in the title of the machine indicates that you’re getting as much out of the machine as using multiple ones because you’re not just using it to strengthen just your arms or legs. This is one reason why people like this machine because it eliminates the need for you to have weights, a leg machine, and more in your gym. It doesn’t take a lot of space and won’t cost you quite as much as having to spend money on many different gym machines.

Some reviewers were able to take advantage of a credit plan. Nautilus lets you work with them so you can pay it off a little at a time with a no money down financing option and there are no interest charges either if you pay within 18 months. You don’t have to assemble this on your own if you don’t want because for a fee you can have a technician come out to put it together for you. This is generally less than a couple of hundred dollars, so see if they have that option where you live if you’re not good at putting things like this together.

There are different MAX Trainer models like the M3, M7, and M5 that all have 2 or 3-year warranties. Each model will include a 90-day warranty that covers labor in case you need your machine fixed. There is a customer service number you can call, and they will get you started so be sure you learn a little about that before making your order. If you’re not happy for whatever reason, you just have to pay the assembly and S&H charges to send it to get your money back.

There are many reviews online and most of them are positive. People say that this is a sturdy machine that is quiet, which are features that impress buyers. If you’ve ever had a treadmill or something similar, it can be very noisy and hard to use whenever people in the house are trying to do something else. Some people say that the rollers are squeaky after using it for a few hours. But, you can find a silicon lubricant to use at a store or for cheap online and that should fix the issue. If not, then you can have your rollers replaced if you still have your warranty.

