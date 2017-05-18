Balanced Building – 5 Steps to Incorporate Into Your Pre-Workout Regimen

Getting out on the street and pounding the pavement, or maybe you’re into getting into the gym and laying down a few rounds in the ring with a boxing bag or your sparring partner. And still more people are getting into the really out there sports like rock climbing, CrossFit and Zumba. No matter what kind of sports tickle your fancy there are a set of cardinal rules that come with every sport:

If you want to work out, make sure you warm up and cool down Drink enough water Stretch (preferably with a power band) Don’t go too hard, but don’t go too easy, either.

These rules certainly apply to your workout, but what about your pre-workout routine? Yes, there is such a thing as your pre-workout, and some people say that’s it’s even as important as your actual workout or cool down!

We have a combined our ultimate pre-workout tips to ensure that you have the best possible workout, so follow these tips and watch ‘dem gains grow and grow. Oh, and as people who have experienced the extreme agony of delayed onset muscle soreness, we know the importance of actually going through with these steps.

Pre-workout fuel

With many people, they will have a protein shake after a workout, and ensure that they eat carbs – but did you know that your pre-workout routine and nutrition is just as important? Of course, the first thing that comes to many people’s minds when they think of working out is protein, but there are a bunch of other factors that go into successfully fuelling up for a workout.

The right kind of nutrition as part of your life is going to help you to get bigger gains, and to recover faster from a workout. Without the right kind of pre- and post-workout nutrition in place, your intensity, and your ability is going to suffer. We recommend that you should have a pre-workout meal around two hours before your workout where you eat something like a moderately slow digesting carbohydrate.

If you’re on the go, something like a protein shake with around 20 to 40 grams of protein, plus a piece of fruit (to kick start your workout) will lead to the best possible results. If you have your protein shake an hour before your workout that is fine, but if you’re going to eat a meal of something then make it two hours before to give your body time to digest. Why not have something like legumes, perhaps on one piece of 100% stone ground bread with a quarter of an avocado.

Have a plan

If you fail to plan, you plan to fail!

We believe in this 100%. When you’re getting ready for the gym, have a list in your head of what you are going to achieve. That means reps, loads, sets, volume; you need to know what you’re going to be achieving and have this in your mind. Better yet, get a fitness tracker or an app that can help you to track your workout. Every time you set foot in the gym you need to know what you’re going to be achieving that day.

Hype yourself up

Doesn’t matter if you’re an early riser who hits the gym at 5 am as soon as the doors open, or if you’re an after work trainer who loves nothing more than pumping some iron after a hard day at the office – it’s important that you’re in a peak state when you hit the gym.

If you get a pre-workout routine going, you’ll find that getting excited about the gym is easy. The way to do this is always play the same song or the same playlist, or do the same routine prior to the gym. Soon enough you’ll develop an association, which leads to a physiological response which leads to you going to the gym more often!

Get your supplements in

There are a lot of pre-workout products out there, and many of them contain caffeine which is great for increasing your focus and improving your intensity. You want to get a good pump on because it leads to effective workout and creates the right kind of environment for muscle growth. Maybe take a look online or pop into a health store to find out about pre-workout supplements and how you can take advantage of them.

Turn your phone off

Nothing that pressing is going to happen in the hour that you’re at the gym. Seriously. Put your phone away and focus on the workout.

Good luck with your workouts, people! Follow these tips and you’re sure to experience a great workout.