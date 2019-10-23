4 Common Sports Injuries and How to Treat Them

Everybody likes sports. Whether you are an experienced professional athlete or someone who enjoys a jog for the weekend, everyone can find someone in athletics. But sometimes our passions can get the better of us.

Athletic activities are sometimes as dangerous as they are fun. Whenever you exercise, you’re risking an injury. But that does not mean that we should abandon athletics altogether. Instead, we can learn about the most frequent injuries, so you know what to expect the next time you hit the court.

Knee Injuries

More than half of all sports injuries are related to the knee. If you move your kneecap against the bone furiously, it will damage the tissues around the knee. These injuries are common in basketball, cycling, football, and running.

A healed knee must keep itself busy with low-impact sports before it can function as previous to the injury. A recently injured knee must rest for at least two days. Apply ice and anti-inflammatory medicine if you want to speed up the healing process. The most effective way of avoiding knee injuries is a proper warm-up.

Shoulder Injuries

We use ‘shoulder injuries’ as an umbrella term for dislocations, sprains, and strains. They are caused when we overuse this part of our body. They should be treated with rest. Ice and anti-inflammatory medicine help with the healing process.

If you want to avoid shoulder injuries, make this part of the body stronger. Exercises with dumbbells and other strength-building exercises should do the trick. And don’t forget the warm-up!

Concussions

Concussions are brain injuries. They occur if you hit our head hard. Some of the symptoms are a difficulty when trying to concentrate, headaches, disorientation, and sensitivity to light amongst others. In more severe cases, concussions end in a loss of consciousness.

Recovery from concussion lasts about a month. You should take the healing process seriously as multiple head injuries can lead to permanent brain damage. Football, hockey, skiing, wrestling, and boxing are the athletic disciplines under high head injury risks. If you suspect that someone intentionally caused you a concussion, contact a brain injury lawyer.

Elbow Injuries

Elbow sports injuries are called tennis elbow, or epicondylitis Latin. They happen after repetitive use of this part of the body. Frequent repetitions tear the ligaments of the elbow. This causes pain, mostly from the inside.

In mild cases of tennis elbow, all you have to do is rest for a couple of days. If you experience unbearable pain, visit the doctor. They will tell you to avoid athletic activities for a certain amount of time.

Time to Run

Whether it is jogging or professional ice skating, there is always a certain risk factor for injuries in sports. Some injuries occur more often than others. These include concussions, elbow, shoulder, and knee injuries.

The best prevention case against injuries is an excellent warm-up routine before you start. Don’t neglect this part of your work-out. Most sports injuries don’t require professional medical attention. However, if you feel like visiting the doctor, you should. At the end of the day, it is your body on the line.